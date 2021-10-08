Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

