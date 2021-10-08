Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 8th (1COV, ACCD, AIXA, ALLO, ALO, AON, ARL, ASML, ATH, ATUS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $52.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $321.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €800.00 ($941.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.75 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €178.00 ($209.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $174.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $208.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $441.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $241.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.70 ($7.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.