Analysts Set Expectations for Polymetal International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.