Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 8th (ACCD, ALLO, ANCUF, BCYC, BOWL, CELC, CSSDF, DDL, ENLAY, ERJ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 8th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.