Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 8th (ALSMY, AMADY, AOIFF, ASMIY, ASOMY, BDNNY, BHOOY, BIR, BPOSY, BUD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 8th:

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a tender rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

Dürr (OTC:DUERF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $1.20 target price on the stock.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Impax Asset Management Group (OTC:IPXAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.25. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE). Roth Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$5.25 target price on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $206.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives tied with launching new investment strategies and vehicles, enhancing client engagement capabilities in each distribution channel as well as investment in technology and advisory services are likely to stoke long-term growth. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing quarters. Going forward, product mix shift toward international growth funds is also expected to help boost the company’s financials. With sufficient liquidity and no debt, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Elevated operating costs act as headwind. Also, overdependence on investment advisory fees and U.S. equity assets is concerning.”

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

