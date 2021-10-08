Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently:

10/7/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$15.30 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$14.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$15.30 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.00.

8/17/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.90 to C$11.90.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.95. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.4999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

