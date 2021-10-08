Analyzing AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.09 -$68.19 million N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 1.44 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -14.47

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AiHuiShou International and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

