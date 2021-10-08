Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Aptiv 6.72% 13.68% 6.41%

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XL Fleet and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aptiv 2 2 14 0 2.67

XL Fleet currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.45%. Aptiv has a consensus target price of $164.56, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Aptiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 37.96 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.41 $1.80 billion $1.94 84.95

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

Aptiv beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

