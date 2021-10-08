Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.58 and traded as low as C$8.43. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 26,002 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

