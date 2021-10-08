ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.91

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.91 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 121.25 ($1.58). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 632,204 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £282.99 million and a PE ratio of -15.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.02.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

