Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 118,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,477. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

