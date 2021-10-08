Anna Griffin Sells 663 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00.

SMAR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 984,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

