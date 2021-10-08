Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.