Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $380.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.76. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.