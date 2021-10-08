Antiample Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Antiample has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $10,191.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.