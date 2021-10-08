AntiMatter (MATTER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.62 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $34.22 million and $5.62 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

