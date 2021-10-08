Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242 ($16.23).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO opened at GBX 1,361 ($17.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,440.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.