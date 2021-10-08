Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $10.91

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Anyswap has a market cap of $203.36 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $10.91 or 0.00019674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.97 or 0.99950700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.86 or 0.06446262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.