Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 3.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,862. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

