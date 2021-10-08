Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AON by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AON by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

