Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $293.28 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average is $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

