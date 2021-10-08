Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.