Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of APOG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

