Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Friday. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

