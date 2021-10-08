Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 408.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Apollo Medical worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.