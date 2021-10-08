Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

10/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/13/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/3/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

8/31/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/19/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

8/12/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

