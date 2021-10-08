Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.65% of Apple worth $173,245,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

