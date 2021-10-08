Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,543 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.