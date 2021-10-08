Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,337,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Apple worth $3,470,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.