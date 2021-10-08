Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282,804 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,030,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $370,125,000 after purchasing an additional 115,036 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 58,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.