Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 880,322 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,030,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $370,125,000 after purchasing an additional 115,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 58,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.