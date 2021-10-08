Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.21. 2,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

