Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,757 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $93,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

