Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.74

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 21649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

