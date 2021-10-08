Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Position Boosted by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Apria worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apria alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $4,103,451 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Apria stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.