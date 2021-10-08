Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) recently:
10/5/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
9/29/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/27/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
9/20/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/17/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
9/7/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
9/3/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/1/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
8/27/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/26/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
