Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

