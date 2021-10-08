ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ARCB stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

