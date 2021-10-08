Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

