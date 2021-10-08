ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.