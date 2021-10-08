ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

