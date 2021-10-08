Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

