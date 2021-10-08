argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is DCF Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DCF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for 2.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of argenx by 134.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 45.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 15.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.21. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

