Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 5,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

