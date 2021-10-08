Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $88,941.32 and $1,057.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,562.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.95 or 0.06634495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00326999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $604.06 or 0.01107094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00099273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.00 or 0.00520494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00342512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00325008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005149 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

