Ark Reaches Market Cap of $247.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003450 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $247.61 million and $37.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,442,262 coins and its circulating supply is 132,321,365 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

