Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.03 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 4,761,550 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

In other news, insider Matt Bull acquired 12,318,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

