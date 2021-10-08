ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00091259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.76 or 1.00146112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.51 or 0.06388728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

