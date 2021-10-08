Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 65000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 92.25 and a quick ratio of 91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.14 million and a P/E ratio of -550.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.