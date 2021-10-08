Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. 857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

