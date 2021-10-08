Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.31

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$11.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 296,034 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

